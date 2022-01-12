Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $240,418.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 33.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.