Accenture Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 72,681 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,530% compared to the average volume of 4,460 call options.

NYSE ACN opened at $375.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $55,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

