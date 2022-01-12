Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.73.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82. Accolade has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Accolade by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

