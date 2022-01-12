Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $35.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. reduced their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.73.
Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
