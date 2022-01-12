Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $35.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. reduced their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

