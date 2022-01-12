Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.50

Shares of Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.34), with a volume of 11819322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.75 ($0.42).

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Accrol Group from GBX 95 ($1.29) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £79.72 million and a PE ratio of -28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.29.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.