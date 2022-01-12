Accuray Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accuray in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARAY. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. Accuray has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $404.59 million, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 16.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 44.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 813,424 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 543,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 48,688 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 16.5% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 74,985 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $122,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $28,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock worth $210,435. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

