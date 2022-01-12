Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Berenberg Bank

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 613,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.