Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Up to $63.11

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.11, but opened at $66.23. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 229,474 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,712,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,494,000 after purchasing an additional 987,698 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 159,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

