AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

