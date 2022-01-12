Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $21.14. 16,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 833,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,138 shares of company stock worth $1,202,521. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,012,000 after buying an additional 270,369 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,218,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,415,000 after buying an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

