Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,739. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $253.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

