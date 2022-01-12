AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 113,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,489. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 110,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 125.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 113.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

