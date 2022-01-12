AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,695 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.09% of AdvanSix worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $50.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

