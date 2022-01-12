Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,068 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CII. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,703,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 115.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 156,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 424.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.