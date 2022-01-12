Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

