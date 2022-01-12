Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MQY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 542,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 507,938 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 336,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 226,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQY opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

