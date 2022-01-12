Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.83 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 63.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

