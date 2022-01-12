Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $1,310,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 49,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

NYSE:COO opened at $422.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $354.07 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

