Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 153,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,493,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,114,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,188,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,176,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08.

