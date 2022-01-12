Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

