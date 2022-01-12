Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 780 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 139.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.