Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE:RMD opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.98. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,691 shares of company stock worth $12,376,713. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.