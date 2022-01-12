Advisory Services Network LLC Has $502,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4,965.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.