Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 20.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.