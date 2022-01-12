Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

