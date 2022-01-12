Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,873 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 46.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

