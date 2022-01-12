Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,336 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,082,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.81. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

