Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANNSF shares. Bank of America raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.33. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 253. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $140.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average of $160.17.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

