Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 7.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $150.00. The company traded as low as $73.78 and last traded at $73.86. 29,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,625,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.
AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.
In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion and a PE ratio of -25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.