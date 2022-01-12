Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 7.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $150.00. The company traded as low as $73.78 and last traded at $73.86. 29,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,625,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion and a PE ratio of -25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

