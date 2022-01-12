AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stake Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 120.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 29.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 52,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

