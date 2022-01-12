Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$29.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Air Canada stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.79. 959,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,534. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.31 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

