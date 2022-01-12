Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.25 ($27.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €19.37 ($22.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €13.77 ($15.65) and a 1-year high of €26.60 ($30.23). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.15.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

