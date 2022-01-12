Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Shares of AKAM opened at $113.42 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

