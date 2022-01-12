Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $102.50. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.95.

Separately, Danske cut Aker ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine.

