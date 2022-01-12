Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s share price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 1,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $733.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $993,894. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,907,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 257,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 206,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.