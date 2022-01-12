Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on February 1st

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of ALG opened at $157.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.24. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $134.54 and a 12 month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $78,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,301 shares of company stock worth $2,379,540 over the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALG. DA Davidson started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

