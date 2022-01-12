Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Alamo Group by 99,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alamo Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $157.46 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.54 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.24.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $79,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

