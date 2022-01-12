Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

ACI traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. 18,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,363. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

