Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACI. Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.