Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

ALBO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. 7,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,489. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $499.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 122,502 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

