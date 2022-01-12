Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $241.87 million and $136.69 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00333936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00136499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00084986 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,831,091,200 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

