AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AllianceBernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of AB stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 29.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 53,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.