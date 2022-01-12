Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 233,150 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,150 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.34% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $757,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 207,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.84.

TMO traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $626.00. 44,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,364. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $637.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

