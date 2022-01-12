Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 486,242 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 486,242 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $659,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.22. 59,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.85 and its 200-day moving average is $220.37.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.04.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $282,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,433 shares of company stock valued at $72,686,504 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

