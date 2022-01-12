Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Holdings Cut by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 851,098 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $98,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 197.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $2,009,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

ALSN opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

