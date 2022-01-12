Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,107 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after buying an additional 516,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,225,000 after buying an additional 564,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,071,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $2,170,274 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

