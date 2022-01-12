Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 105,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,964,583 shares.The stock last traded at $52.49 and had previously closed at $50.54.
Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
