Alpha Family Trust Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpha Family Trust owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,359,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 343,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,223,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

