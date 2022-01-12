Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.93

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.93 and last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 23324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.11.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.83.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 228,850 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $10,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.