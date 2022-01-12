Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.93

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.93 and last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 23324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.83.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 228,850 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $10,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

