Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $29.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,829.68. 39,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,913.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,816.81. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,489 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.92, for a total value of $15,127,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $397,211,370. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

